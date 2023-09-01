



Caution: N*de pictures don’t include Ian Somerhalder’s pee pee if you came here to read wondering that. However, we have some super s*xy images from one of his old photoshoots, where the actor who is famously known for portraying Damon in The Vampire Diaries went on to show his chiselled physique. Scroll ahead to check it out.

Advertisement

Ian going shirtless is a picture that can never leave our minds. The s*xy Hollywood actor has ocean blue eyes, which makes him even more s*xier. On the other hand, the actor is not only known for his looks or movies, but he is also widely popular for his relationship drama. First, he was in a three-year-long relationship with Nina Dobrev. Later, he married Nikki Reed.

Advertisement

Back in 2013, Ian Somerhalder had become a muse for his photographer friend, Butch Hogan, for a racy photoshoot and posed almost n*ked in front of the camera. Ian had tweeted about it and wrote, “Shooting pictures with my longest NY bro and mentor Butch Hogan. His website goes up in a week w/ some of these images.”

Talking about the pictures, well, what can we say, only that we melted as soon as we saw them. In one of the images, Ian can be seen enjoying a beer in a bathtub, while in the other, he can be seen munching on noodles in a bed covered with a sheet. In the third picture, Ian can be seen posing and looking straight into the camera, wearing only an unbuttoned waist jacket and denim, which he also left a few buttons open, giving a peek of his hairy p*bic area. He flaunted his s*xiness, aura and washboard abs like a pro.

Check it out here as we found the pictures on Pinterest:

Ian Somerhalder’s n*ked photoshoot is everything to make us (ladies) go weak in our knees. What say? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Curves & Exudes S*xy Gemini Rising Vibe In A Sheer Dress Levitating It With Matching Lingerie, She’s Left Nothing To Imagination

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News