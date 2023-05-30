CW’s The Vampire Diaries is one of the most iconic pop cultures shows to have ever been made, the cast is widely loved and appreciated by the fans, and they were closely knit off-screen as well. The show’s stars, including Nina Dobrev, Sara Canning, Kayla Ewell, Krystal Vayda and Candice Accola [then] were arrested for flashing the drivers on a bridge back in 2009 during the initial days of the hit series.

The series skyrocketed the cast to fame in no time and gave the fans two other spin-offs from it, and is still one of the most discussed shows online. The actresses were all in their twenties when they started doing the show, and we are sure they must have had lots of crazy memories such as this over the course of filming the series. Scroll below to learn about this wild incident.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, dozens of drivers called 911 on one night in August 2009, reporting women hanging from the side of a bridge on a road overpass. The drivers even alleged that the women i.e. the stars of The Vampire Diaries, including Nina Dobrev, Candice Accola, Sara Cunning, and Kayla Ewell, were allegedly exposing their br*asts. One of the onlookers reported, “They were flashing drivers, hanging over the bridge. One girl was holding another girl’s ankles and hanging her over the bridge like she was going to drop her.”

Cameraman Tyler Shields accompanied the Vampire Diaries actresses, and when the police inspected his footage, they allegedly found them guilty and as per the Sheriff’s report, “Deputy Morgan checked their camera, and discovered numerous photographs of the females hanging, sitting and straddling the bridge.” Nina Dobrev, Candice Accola, Sara Canning, Kayla Ewell, Krystal Vayda and Tyler were arrested and booked under disorderly conduct. They were later on released on bond.

Kayla Ewell, who played Vicky Donovan in The Vampire Diaries, later told Entertainment Weekly that the incident was mistaken. She said, “Having this be the first story that’s released is so frustrating. [The situation] is so exaggerated and [has been] made into something it’s not.” Speaking of the flashing part, she added, “They were like, ‘We’re getting calls that people are flashing. And we’re like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. The only thing that’s flashing is our camera.'” She continued, “I have no idea. We are not the type of girls who flash our br*asts. In all honesty, the size of my br*asts aren’t necessarily something people would be interested in. It’s so ridiculous. I would never do that.”

