Since a year, Anupamaa’s former actor Paras Kalnawat has been making headlines for his shocking revelations about the show. A couple of days back, he grabbed headlines when he recently claimed that 80% of Anupamaa actors wanted to leave the show due to the chaotic environment. However, later, his claims were called funny by his former co-stars Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra. Now in a later interview, Paras has slammed Nidhi and Aashish and said that he has proof of people suffering and wanting to leave.

Paras has recently stated that Nisha and Aashish have apologised to him in person after dissing his claims in publishing. He further revealed that people had literal fights on the sets and kept people pulling down. Scroll down to know more.

Paras Kalnawat told Hindustan Times, “I wrote about having a bad experience on the set of Anupamaa, because of which I left the show. So, there was no need for them to comment on what I think and what I feel,” Adding, “I told them how they have backstabbed me. And now if you go and ask them the same question (about my statement), their answers will differ [from what they originally said]. That’s because I sent them proofs for my claims – screenshots of message I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment, but are staying back because of their responsibilities. They had nothing to say about it after that – they know my complaints are genuine.

When asked to elaborate on ‘chaotic movement’, Paras Kalnawat said, “There used to be literal fights between actors with them screaming at one another. And everyone, including me, would get dragged into it. It was an ugly rat race and ego clash where no actor could see others doing better than them. Instead of supporting each other, they were pulling the other person down. You won’t even see a 16-year-old fighting over topics they used to fight about.”

Further spilling the beans on why he quit Anupamaa, Paras said that he doesn’t want to talk in detail about things the cast and makers did against him. “But, after our shots, I used to be in my room, and didn’t feel like stepping out unless I had a scene because of the all the chaos outside. This made life so difficult that I decided to choose reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa over Anupamaa when a choice was given.”

