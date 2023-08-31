Mercury is currently in retrograde but that cannot stop Dua Lipa from ‘Levitating’. Setting ‘New Rules’ every now and then, Dua Lipa is unstoppable. The pop titan recently left the internet bewitched with her bold look in a s*xy white ensemble, shining just the way she likes. Looking like a true blue Hollywood dream, the Albanian beauty’s latest look has fans going nuts and we are no different. Scroll ahead as we share more nitpicks on the latest visual treat.

Dua Lipa is known for her maximalist style. The icon loves all kinds of sheers and shimmers that align with her blingy personal style. But she is also someone who can rock hues and pastels with the same ease. All in all, we cannot obsess enough over the woman that Dua Lipa is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just a few hours ago, Dua took to her personal Instagram account to share a series of pictures from what looks like a countryside backdrop and we just feel like screaming “You’re so gorgeous.” The pictures see Dua dressed up in a white sleeveless transparent attire which she has worn over a bikini top and bottom, leaving nothing to the imagination of the human mind. The starlet went all matching and paired the bold look with a pair of white transparent boots with suspenders that go up to her knees. She teamed the outfit with silver hoops as she channeled a messy hair don’t care vibe. At one point, she was seen striking a sultry pose and we could not take our eyes off her envious tall frame which can give supermodels a close run for their money.

Sharing the pictures, Dua captioned, “Yesterday, I found out I’m actually a Gemini risin… someone unpacks that for me.” Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Aside from her fashionable statement, Dua also grabs eyeballs for her personal life. Dua is currently dating French filmmaker Romain Gavras after her breakup with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Dua recently clocked her birthday in style and shared a bunch of pictures with her family which included her boyfriend Garvas.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Is In A Confirmed Relationship With His ‘True Beauty’ Co-Star Mun Ka Young Amid His Dating Rumours With BLACKPINK’s Rose [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News