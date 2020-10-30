Reese Witherspoon Soon Making Her Debut In Politics? Here's What She Has To Say

Actress Reese Witherspoon does not rule out the possibility of her carving a career in politics.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old actress opened up about entering politics on an episode of the “SmartLess podcast”, reports people.com.

Advertisement

When co-host Jason Bateman told the Oscar winner: “I think you’d get a lot of the vote”, Witherspoon joked: “Yeah, I mean our standards have become very low in this country.”

Soon, co-hosts Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes told Reese Witherspoon that she could become a senator, to which the actress said that a role in government is not entirely off the table.

“I wouldn’t say never, because I don’t know where I’m going to be when I’m, you know, 65,” Witherspoon responded.

“I think we need better representation and balance. Women are 50 per cent of the population, but we’re not 50 per cent of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they’re adjudicating over our bodies,” she explained.

“And the lack of representation of people of colour, who make up a large, almost majority of this country. What about balance, you know? Just yin and yang. Male, female balance,” Witherspoon added.

The actress went on to say that “women have a different relationship to power”, and cited her production company Hello Sunshine, which employs women in the majority, as an example.

“It’s interesting how no one needs to be number one. We sort of pass the baton almost. It’s always kind of deferring power or sharing responsibility. So it’s almost this power balance and that there’s no one person sort of dictating or mandating exactly what’s going to happen. It’s collective ideas. And it works really well,” Reese said.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Get MARRIED Secretly – All The Scoop You Need!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube