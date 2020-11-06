Crazy Rich Asians heartthrob Henry Golding on Thursday night announced that he and his wife Liv Lo, are expecting their first child next year. The couple has been married since 2016 and wed five years after they met at a party on New Year’s Day.

The 33-year-old SAG Award nominee took to Instagram, who boasts 1.2M social media followers, shared some stunning shots of himself and the fitness guru posing atop a bridge. He captioned the picture, “2021 is already looking brighter.” To which his 35-year-old pregnant wife gushed, “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already”

Liv lo also shared her own set of images from their bridge photo shoot, wherein she can be seen wearing a tight grey ribbed dress highlighting her burgeoning baby bump. In one of the pictures she shared, the couple can be seen kissing and Henry caressing her belly. She captioned the pictures, “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you…We love you!.”

Reportedly, Henry Golding and Liv Lo met at a party on New Year’s Day and thereafter, they got married in 2016. Talking about their first meeting to PEOPLE, Golding previously said, “There’s always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn’t occur to you.”

“It’s not like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a person I’m going to marry.’ There’s like, ‘Wow, there’s something about them,’ but it’s when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team. That’s when you start realizing, this is the love of my life,” the Crazy Rich Asians actor added.

Henry Golding also mentioned that after meeting his wife his life has been changed dramatically. He was a hairdresser before becoming a TV travel host. Soon the host became Hollywood megastar but he always has his “team” member by his side.

The actor said to the publication, “It’s a lot of time away, which isn’t the greatest thing, but I manage to bring my wife to as much as possible and we have an amazing time. Life has changed for the better for sure.”

