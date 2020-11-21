One cannot deny when the two Chrises – Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt together, everything becomes funny. The duo first entertained us with their scenes in Avengers: Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame. Now, they are all set to star together in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The news came out last week and fans can’t contain their excitement. After all, who doesn’t want to see Thor and Star-Lord trying to subtly prove who’s better than whom? It looks like the Guardians of The Galaxy star has already shown us how it will look in the movie.

Recently, in one of Chris Hemsworth picture, Chris Pratt commented and requested him to stop working out. The reason is quite hilarious. The Onward actor said that they will be sharing the screen space and he shouldn’t look all bulked up as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

A few hours ago, Chris Hemsworth shared a photo in which he is lifting a heavy tired. He flaunts his muscles and strength in the photo. The Extraction actor captioned it, “Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy”.

Chris Pratt, his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star commented, “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Check out the post and the comment below:

That’s funny AF! It is making us super excited to see the movie now!

Director Taika Waititi will helm Thor: Love and Thunder. The film also stars Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Reports came out recently that Vin Diesel will also appear as Groot in the film. The fourth MCU film on God of Thunder will release on February 11, 2022.

Are you excited to see Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in yet another Marvel film? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

