Along with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3, it is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder making a lot of noise. The film’s production has commenced in Australia. While Chris and Taika are already there, the rest of the cast is joining them one-by-one. A few weeks ago, Christian Bale was spotted at the Syndey airport. Recently, reports of Chris Pratt coming on board as Star-Lord made the news.

Advertisement

When the news of Pratt joining Hemsworth for Thor 4 came out, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. No one can forget their hilarious scenes as the Guardian of The Galaxy and God of Thunder in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. One can expect heaps of laughter when Taika Waititi will direct the dashing Chrises.

Advertisement

Now, there’s another news coming in. Along with Chris Pratt, another Marvel star has reportedly joined them in Australia. We are talking about Vin Diesel aka Groot. In Endgame, Groot was in his teenage avatar. He might probably grow in Thor: Love and Thunder. The speculations began when Vin was spotted in Australia, and a video is going viral too.

The paparazzi in there shared a video of Vin Diesel getting into a charter bus after getting off a plane. The source who shared a video of Christian Bale is the same who share Vin’s video. It looks like we will be getting more such updates on Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, Diesel mostly dubs as Groot for MCU movies. So will he be a part of Chris Hemsworth starrer? No one knows yet. Until the makers confirm the news, we can’t keep our hopes high. If he is there to shoot Thor 4, we can also expect Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff to join them. Their characters Drax and Mantis along with Star-Lord, Groot and Rocket Racoon left together with Thor in Endgame.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Actress Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

Do you want Groot to join Thor and others in the film? Do let us know what you think in the comments below.

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev Jokes Justin Bieber Is Her & Paul Wesley’s Lovechild!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube