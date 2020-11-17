Billie Eilish fans can’t wait for their favourite to come up with something new. The American singer recently released her new music video – Therefore I Am (TIA) and left fans elated. The song has already garnered the hit title. Adding to happiness is a BTS post which witnesses the beauty twerking. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

The No Time To Die singer shared a BTS post which witnesses her super fun side. In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing alongside mannequins with her pet dog. She could be seen dancing and shooting for TIA in another frame.

Advertisement

The fun part was witnessed when Billie Eilish tried the Try Not To Dance TikTok challenge. She was basically supposed to not dance despite the groove-worthy tracks. The Bad Guy singer resists herself for quite a while until Blac Youngsta‘s ‘Booty’ plays.

It is the moment when Billie Eilish goes ‘don’t stop, won’t stop’ as she continues twerking. Given how reserved Billie remains most times, this indeed was a treat to the eyes for many of her fans. In fact, She goes all-in by the time G-Eazy’s ‘No Limit’ featuring Cardi B plays in the list.

“SWIPE FOR TIA BEHIND THE SCENES LOLLLLLL…empty mall at 4 am..u see us doing the try not to dance challenge and faaaaaaailing. this shoot was so chaotic LMFAO we had so much fun,” Billie captioned her post.

Check it out below:

As expected, fans couldn’t keep calm and loved this side of Billie Eilish.

“Why u so goooood at tworkin,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Grip my waist like you did that mannequin”

Another went crazy as they commented, “BILLIE TWERKING I REPEAT BILLIE TWERKING”

“OH MY GOD,” went another.

A user commented, “BILLIE TWERKING- I NEVER KNEW HOW MUCH I NEEDED THIS.”

Well, we truly loved this side of Billie Eilish as much as fans did. How about you? Share with us in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Therefore I Am released on 12th November and has already garnered 31 million views.

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev Jokes Justin Bieber Is Her & Paul Wesley’s Lovechild!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube