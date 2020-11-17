The People’s Choice Awards 2020 was held yesterday and the winners are amazing. Celebrities like Joey King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cole Sprouse, and many others took home the award. One of the shining winners was Chris Hemsworth for his action-packed performance in 2020 Netflix film, Extraction.

The Thor: Love and Thunder won an award in the category ‘The Action Movie Star Of 2020’. After winning the award, Chris took to his Instagram page to thank all his fans and those who appreciated his performance in the film.

In the video, he appreciated all the fellow nominees in the award category. Chris Hemsworth shared his joy of winning the People’s Choice Awards 2020. He thanks the director Sam Hargrave and Netflix for the opportunity.

Chris Hemsworth captioned the post, “Just like the narrative of this film, I extracted the win right out from under the noses of some truly fine performances. With brute force and mayhem and little regard for my own safety or anyone else’s I pushed forth to victory only to topple off a bridge and sink to my death….or did I……not sure, you’ll have to check out the sequel coming soon. Massive thanks to everyone for their support on this little independent rom-com! #extraction @samhargrave @therussobrothers @netflixfilm @agbofilms @peopleschoice”.

In the comments section, the Thor actor’s co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal wrote, “Congratulations king! So stoked! 🔥 My best wishes are always with you.🙏💕”.

Watch the video below:

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were the producers of Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. The film also starred Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani and Priyanshi Painyuli.

A while back, Joe Russo confirmed that there will be an Extraction 2. In his caption, even Chris has teased the sequel. We can’t wait to see how his character Tyler Rake comes back from the dead. If you don’t remember, the makers showed that Tyler dies in the end. Maybe, that wasn’t really true.

Congratulations, Chris for the win!

