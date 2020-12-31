It’s still hard to believe that Jonathan Huber is no longer with us. In a short stint, he enjoyed fame as Luke Harper on WWE. He maintained his popularity, in fact, saw a rise post joining AEW’s promotion as Brodie Lee.

It was during the last week, Huber’s death news shocked the entire pro-wrestling world. As confirmed by his wife, he died due to non-Covid related lungs issues. He was just 41 years old and has two sons named- Brodie and Nolan.

Now, post Jonathan Huber’s death, AEW ring announcer, Tony Schiavone has revealed that Huber’s 8-year-old son (Brodie Jr.) has been signed by AEW. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Tony said, “He really is a great kid. They made him a member of The Dark Order. They put a mask on him. He came out with a kendo stick. He beat up a lot of people. This of course was at a TV taping with nobody in the audience. They signed him to a contract. They legitimately signed him to a contract and when he gets of age, he will be with AEW. They have taken care of him and he follows guys around all the time in the back and he becomes a part of us.”

Speaking of Jonathan Huber, Tony said, “He didn’t lead by being noisy or talking. He led by example. People say this when people pass away that he was such a good guy, but for Bordie, it’s the truth. He and I really developed a very close bond when he won the AEW TV Championship, and I was in the ring interviewing him. He did the classic, big guy, bend down to my microphone.”

“We heard he had been airlifted to the Mayo Clinic, and Amanda, his wife, came and met with the entire group and told us how bad a shape he was in and please don’t say anything to anybody. I think everybody did a great job keeping it close to the vest, as the old cliche goes. We all knew it didn’t look good, but we were all hoping he would kick out,” the AEW ring announcer added on Huber’s last days.

