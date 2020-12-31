Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac in WWE, finally has cheerful news for fans. Yes, he has recovered from a long-termed illness and is good to go. In a recent appearance, he spoke in detail on what kept him away from the action.

For the unversed, X-Pac gained popularity during the late 90s run in WWE. He is still remembered for his chemistry with Brian Girard James aka Road Dogg. Also, he saw a rise in fame due to his association with D-Generation X stable. The group was formed by Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna and Rick Rude and rocked the Attitude Era.

While speaking on his own X-Pac, 1, 2, 360 podcast, Sean Waltman said, “I had hepatitis C for a long time. I tested positive for it when I came back to TNA. After that, I couldn’t get cleared in certain states with athletic commissions, so TNA and WWE couldn’t really have me in matches. I would just do little matches, nothing serious, no blood or anything. Now I’m cured, everyone. Just this year. I hadn’t mentioned it publicly. It cost $100,000 for treatment. It’s $1,000 a pill, one pill every day. I feel great. Some people are going, ‘How come he never came back?’ That’s the reason. Now, that’s clear.” (transcription credit to Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert)

After recovering from Hepatitis C, Sean Waltman has revealed of undergoing one more surgery and making an in-ring comeback.

“I’m going to get my knee fixed, I’ve had a torn ACL since the turn of this decade, like 2008 or something. I’m going to get that fixed and sometime next year, I’ll put myself on the market, have a few more matches. Everyone thinks they have one more run left in them. Anywhere I run, it’d have to be a sprint,” he added.

All Attitude Era fans, are you excited for X-Pac’s comeback? Let us know through your comments.

