AJ Styles is one the technically sound wrestlers WWE has ever had. Even though he doesn’t fit into the criteria (set by Vince McMahon) of being bulky and most muscular, the pro-wrestler has witnessed a huge promotion thanks to his in-ring talent and ability to put up an entertaining show. Now, after wrestling greatest of the greatest, The Undertaker, he is demanding Edge or Triple H for a fight.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Styles had an amazing Boneyard match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36. Just a day ago, he had a contest with Drew McIntyre in TLC but didn’t become successful in grabbing the gold. Now, he’s all out calling the veterans- Rated R superstar and the cerebral assassin.

Advertisement

While speaking to Alex McCarthy at talkSPORT, AJ Styles revealed his dream opponents for Wrestlemania 37. He said, “Well if it can’t be Drew McIntyre, give me Edge. If it can’t be Edge, give me Triple H. There’s a number of guys that are willing to step up, and it can be any one of those. I’m telling you, I want Edge. I got some payback to get from the Royal Rumble. I got some payback to get from that Spear. So it’s time to get some payback.”

As we all know, Triple H rarely fights and is currently busy with his off-screen corporate role of improving NXT as a brand. Speaking of him, AJ Styles said, “I feel like I’ve put him in a situation like the Undertaker, like ‘Hey, hey, hey…’. Will he accept it? I don’t know. These are the guys that I’ve always thought, ‘Wow, they’re great’. Even speaking to them, you realise their mindset and the way they approach things are totally different to a lot of other performers. They just, there’s something about them. There’s a reason why he’s [Triple H] still doing what he’s doing. NXT is a brand because of Triple H, there’s no question about that. So I would love to see how that would work in a match with him. Will it ever happen? I don’t know, but I’m trying, guys!”

What do you think, will Styles get a chance to fight any of the two veterans? Do let us know what do you think of it.

Must Read: Comedian John Mulaney Enters Rehab To Overcome Alcohol & Cocaine Addiction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube