Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are one of the most sizzling on-screen couples. Thanks to Fifty Shades franchise that earned them unprecedented fame. Keeping aside all the controversies, the film series turned out to be one of the most famous R-rated films. It also earned massive at the box office.

As far as the leading duo is concerned, there have been indefinite rumours about their relationship. Initially, reports were rife that Jamie and Dakota dislike each other. Their alleged awkward body language during promotions also made a lot of noise. Then, there were headlines that stated that the Fifty Shades couple is also dating in real life. But the truth remains far apart.

Jamie Dornan himself described his relationship with Dakota Johnson. He once graced the Jimmy Kimmel show where he was asked about how their bond has evolved over the years. The host even asked the Fifty Shades actor if they felt like an ‘old married couple’ by the end of the franchise.

To this, Jamie Dornan answered, “This is going to sound bad, but it’s almost like a brother, sister. It’s because I’m married and umm, she’s had quite a lot of relationships. With time, we have known each other and we just have this sort of mutual love and respect for each other. I feel like we know each other so well.”

Well, that does sound weird but as long as Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are happy and comfortable with it, it’s okay!

Meanwhile, Dakota is rumoured to have secretly gotten engaged to boyfriend Chris Martin. The couple is rumoured to have been dating for over 3 years now. It was back in December 2017 when rumours first begin. They were even said to have gone to Israel for a vacation together! There was trouble in paradise somewhere around June 2019 but the duo came back stronger than ever.

