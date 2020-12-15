Dakota Johnson will break millions of hearts if this news is true. The actress reportedly has said yes to boyfriend Chris Martin. Yes, you heard that right. The couple may have been engaged and sparking rumours is this huge emerald green ring that has raised all the eyebrows. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Dakota and Chris are said to have been together for over 3 years now. It was back in December 2017 where rumours were afloat that the couple is dating. They were even said to have gone to Israel for a vacation together! There was trouble in paradise somewhere around June 2019 but the duo came back stronger than ever.

Last week, Dakota Johnson was papped shopping in West Hollywood. Pictures of the same were shared by Page Six. It witnessed the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress in a checkered t-shirt, grey jogger pants. She paired it her attire with a black furry coat. But what caught the eyeballs was that huge emerald green ring on her finger.

To our surprise, Dakota Johnson was not even bothered to hide the rock. Instead, in one of the pictures, she had her hand on the lower cheek and one could notice her flaunt the ring. Ever since rumours have been rife that the Fifty Shades beauty has got engaged to boyfriend Chris Martin.

Check out the pictures below:

NEW: Dakota was seen shopping in West Hollywood last week. #DakotaJohnson 📸 via https://t.co/32svpvsYQ2 pic.twitter.com/9L2lZq0noV — Dakota Johnson Updates🎄 (@dakotaj_updates) December 14, 2020

Chris was earlier married to Avengers actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple was together from 2003-2016 and are blessed with 2 children – Apple (16) and Moses (14). The good thing remains that they have been close to each other after the divorce. In fact, when Dakota and the singer took a break in mid-2019, it was Gwyneth who allegedly bring them back together.

We can’t keep calm about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s rumoured engagement. How about y’all? Share with us in the comment section below.

