Dakota Johnson is one of the most beautiful actress in Hollywood. She rose to fame with the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, and has stolen the limelight each time she has walked on the red carpet.

We had never imagined that the coronavirus pandemic would go on for such a long time. In fact, we had never even thought of a pandemic like this in the first place. But now that we are here, and many people are opting for close and intimate weddings, we decided to compile the best red carpet looks of Dakota Johnson which would make your D-day even more stylish.

Here are the best looks:

The actress wore this two-piece outfit by Brandon Maxwell at Governor’s Awards last year, and this by far is probably the most beautiful outfit, the Fifty Shades actress has ever worn. With bright plum lips and shiny danglers, she looked like a vision. We personally loved the flair in the skirt and layers on the blouse.

If you’re having a wedding in the garden or the backyard of your house, this would be a perfect choice for a floral summery wedding. Just team it up with some flowers in the hair and you’re good to go!

Dakota wore this black Dior tulle gown at the premiere of ‘The Friend’. It was a black tube corset gown with tulle on the skirt all over. The Fifty Shades actress paired it up with a diamond choker, nude pink lips and smokey eyes.

Johnson kept her hair tied with a neat bun and fringes falling on her forehead. She looked so goddamn pretty in this gothic look. So, for all the fierce brides out there, you can amplify this look with bold red lips for a fashionable big day.

Johnson wore this chic glittery Gucci gown to a movie premiere and looked surreal. Her gown had tulle attached to it with sequins and partial sheerness on it. The Fifty Shades actress donned the look with smokey eyes and pink lips.

Dakota Johnson kept her hair open with fringes falling on her forehead. So, if you’re a bride who loves everything glitter, this can be your dream pick for the wedding day.

This is one of our personal favourites. Dakota Johnson wore this bright red Dior gown to Bafta in 2016. The slinky floor-length gown had spaghetti straps which she wore without a bra!

She paired it with bright red lips and a shiny clutch. She kept minimal makeup with her smokey signature eyes and perfectly contoured cheeks with pink blush! So, if you are a bold bride who loves to play with colours, this can be the perfect wedding day outfit for you!

Dakota Johnson wore this baby pink Prada gown with spaghetti straps on the premiere of Black Mass. She looked like a dream in this one with bright red lips, smokey eyes and a messy bun!

It was really fascinating to see her donning bright red lips with a subtle baby pink gown. If you’re looking for something simple yet elegant to wear, PICK THIS ONE!

