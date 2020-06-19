Those who have watched 2007’s Into The Wild, will still be in love with that abandoned city bus, ‘The magic bus’. The bus has its mention in 1996’s non-fiction book of the same name. The film was adapted from the book and made by Sean Penn.

The abandoned bus has been a tourist attraction for years now, which has been located in the Alaskan wilderness. But there have been many cases, in which the tourists had to pay a heavy toll to get a sight of the ‘Into The Wild’ bus. The weather in a particular region is unpredictable with no network coverage. And such factors have caused the death of several tourists or travellers.

Earlier this year, five Italian tourists were rescued from the region. But the death of Belarus’ woman sparked the debate about the abandoned bus. Now, considering ‘Into The Wild’ bus as a ‘threatening attraction’, authorities have removed the bus from the particular region.

The bus was removed using a helicopter and the authorities carried the operation carefully without causing any damage to the bus. The Alaska natural resources commissioner, Corri Feige, assured of keeping a bus in a secure location.

Corri Feige’s statement reads, “We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination. However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts. More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives.”

It is learnt that the bus is of the 1940s and was used by a construction company back then. The bus became famous due to 1996’s Into The Wild book by Jon Krakauer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!