WHAT! Stan Lee Didn’t Like Tom Holland’s Casting As Spider-Man in MCU?

Stan Lee was and will always remain the heart and soul of Marvel. He has created so many powerful and brilliant characters including Spider-Man. Let alone this superhero has a massive fan following all across the globe. Now, with Tom Holland playing the lead, the fan following has only doubled with every passing day.

Tom Holland is indeed the youngest and cutest member of the Marvel family. His father-son kind of relationship with Tony Stark made us cry our hearts out in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, James Gunn did a questionnaire round with his fan on Instagram and a fan asked: “Do you have an anecdote about Stan Lee, who is often in your memory ?”

Replying to the question, Gunn revealed, “I introduced Stan to Tom Holland just after Tom was hired to play Spider-Man. Stan said: “Yes, of course! I have heard that you are amazing! Personally, I don’t see it that way !” And we all burst in laughter.”

That’s just how Stan Lee was. He was funny, kind and full of life!

Tom Holland will be seen in Spider-Man 3 and the shooting will begin once the lockdown is over. There is nothing much revealed about the film yet. But the producers had earlier said that even the third film will have the word ‘home’ in it.

We can’t wait to see more of Tom Holland as Spider-Man!

