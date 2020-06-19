Billie Eilish Troubled By A Stalker & Obsessive Fan, Singer Acquires Permanent Restraining Order!

We all have come across crazy fan stories and Billie Eilish’s is the most recent one. According to the latest update, the Bad Guy singer is getting long term protection from an obsessed fan who keeps on showing up at her home.

If you are unaware, recently it was reported that Billie Eilish had acquired a temporary restraining order after she claimed that a fan named Prenell Rousseau has been showing up around and near her residence again and again.

Billie had also revealed that he had been roaming around without a mask or gloves and touching her doorknobs and bells. This all has arisen fear in her and her family’s mind.

According to TMZ, all this has led to Billie Eilish now acquiring a 3-year restraining order against Prenell Rousseau. The permanent order restrains Rousseau from assaulting or harassing Billie and her family. Prenell is not even allowed to be in the 100 yards around Billie, family and her workplace. If he tries to break the order, will have the bear the consequences.

However, Billie Eilish’s legal team was trying to acquire an order for 5 years but the court only granted 3. The order can be extended or amended by the judge if need be.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has been in the news recently for addressing her body image issues. The pop sensation had opened up that her struggle with body image was because of her ex-partners not feeling desired.

