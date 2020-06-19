If there’s one film that has everyone talking about is Netflix’s 365 Days. Directed by Barbara Białowąs starring Michele Morrone as Massimo Torricelli and Anna Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel is based on a novel by Blanka Lipińska.

365 Days is an erotica love story between Michele Morrone aka Massimo Torricelli and Anna Maria Sieklucka aka Laura Biel. Torricelli who happens to be a gangster in the film kidnaps Laura a sales director and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

Post the success of the film, the fan following is only increasing for Michele and Anna on social media platforms and fans are curious to know if there’s going to be a sequel for the film or not.

There has been no official confirmation by Netflix yet but the stars have given a hint which made us think that the sequel of 365 Days is on the works. Speaking on their Instagram lives in native Polish language Anna and Magdalena Lamparska (who plays the character of Olga; Laura’s BFF) spilled the beans on the same.

Anna said, “We will not be able to go abroad to shoot this year because of the pandemic. It will probably be next year. We do not know exactly when we will be able to start.” Adding to this, Magdalena said, “A trip to another country, especially to Italy, would be too risky for the Polish crew at the moment.”

Well, well. Congratulations to all the 365 Days fans!

We might have to wait a little longer for the sequel owing to the pandemic but there’s definitely going to be one.

