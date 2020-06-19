Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson is currently making headlines for her physical transformation. The Hollywood actress lost 18 kgs and shared new pics recently. Fans are praising her for focusing on her physical health and her step towards a healthy life.

Now, the actress has made some interesting revelations on why she used to stay on the heavier side. In an interview with The Sun, Rebel Wilson said, “It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating. And I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress is however not worried about getting roles now that she’s lost weight. “Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions, but for the whole year,” stated Rebel Wilson.

The actress said that she turned 40 in March this year and that’s when she thought this year is going to be the one. She decided to concentrate on health benefits this year and that’s what she did. Last month, singer Adele also grabbed headlines for her drastic weight loss during the lockdown.

