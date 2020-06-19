FRIENDS: This Old Picture Of Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing & Matt LeBlanc AKA Joey Tribbiani From The Sets Is Pure GOLD

FRIENDS is not a show, it’s love. For the fans, if there was one thing more popular and loved than Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing’s relationship with Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, it was his friendship with Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani.

FRIENDS started in 1994 and introduced Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc as roommates on the show. Their bromance was quite popular and before Chandler and Monica (Courteney Cox) became a thing on the show, fans thought he was gay. Funny, right!

Here’s an old picture of Matthew and Matt from the sets of FRIENDS which is going viral and hence got our attention. Take a look:

The show has had a successful run of ten years and had a massive fan following post the show went viral. FRIENDS starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in pivotal roles.

Earlier this year, HBO max announced the REUNION episode for FRIENDS and since then the curiosity of fans has only been increasing.

We can’t wait to see more sarcastic comebacks by Chandler, Monica obsessing over her kids, Ross still talking about dinosaurs, Joey still not sharing his food, Phoebe’s updated version of ‘Smelly Cat’ and Rachel’s updated Ralph Lauren wardrobe collection.

