HBO To Premiere Watchmen Free For The Viewers Amid Juneteenth Celebrations

American superhero drama television show Watchmen is one of the most loved shows of recent times. The show which has been streaming on HBO since last year has been watched and admired by so many people.

The latest is that amid the ongoing wave in the US against racism and Juneteenth celebrations, HBO has made the show free to watch on their platform. So, all of those who haven’t watched the show yet here’s a chance for you to not miss.

The show which is based on the comics named Watchmen itself will premiere free on HBO from June 19 to June 21. Isn’t that a great news?

According to a press release, HBO is making the episodes free as “an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers,” reports The Verge.

The press release also adds that HBO is proud to offer the “timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America”

Watchmen’s official Twitter handle also made the big announcement. The tweet read as saying, “#Watchmen begins in Tulsa, 1921 and explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. We’re proud to announce @HBO will make all nine episodes available for free this weekend on http://HBO.com and On Demand, and will air a marathon of the series tomorrow at 1PM ET.

Watchmen which mainly stars Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jeremy Irons, among others, starts in Tulsa 1921. The show focuses on the issues of conversation of race in America.

