When Kristen Stewart Publicly Apologized To Robert Pattinson For Cheating & Donald Trump Got Involved Too – PAST TENSE(D)

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were a power couple, once upon a time. Not only fans loved them as Bella and Edward on-screen, but also their pairing in real life. They starting dating in 2008 on Twilight sets but eventually called it quits. Well, it was because Kristen cheated on the Harry Potter actor with one of her directors.

Yes, Rupert Sanders. Stewart met the director on the sets of Snow White and the Hunstman. He was already married to Liberty Ross, who played Kristen’s on-screen mom in the movie. The former duo hit the chord pretty quickly and soon started seeing each other secretly.

Not just Robert Pattinson, this broke the heart of millions of Twilight fans as well. In fact, US President Donald Trump too was involved in it. He had publicly left a piece of advice for The Batman star. Can you guess?

Donald Trump tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

The tweet currently has 1.2K comments, 31.2K retweets, and 29.5K likes.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Albeit, Kristen Stewart had come out in the open and apologized to Robert Pattinson. In a public statement, the Charlie’s Angels actress said, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

In fact, Kristen also opened up on her sexuality. She came out of the closet and confessed to being a bisexual.

Kristen Stewart had dated multiple women post split with Robert Pattinson and the short affair with Rupert Sanders. She’s currently dating Dylan Meyer.

