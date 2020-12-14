Recently former POTUS Barack Obama revealed about how Eminem’s Lose Yourself & Jay-Z’s ‘My 1st Song’ are the songs he looks up to for inspiration. That indeed is a massive thing for any artist. Since the revelation, fans have been waiting for Slim Shady to express himself on the same.

Eminem finally reacted to the video of Obama mentioning about his song. He shared the video on his Instagram story using a ‘folded hands’ emoji to expess his gratitude.

Check out the screenshot of his story:

Here’s what Barack Obama had said about the songs, “When I needed some inspiration on the presidential campaign I often turned to music. It was rap that got my head in the right place. Two songs especially: Jay-Z‘s ‘My 1st Song’ and Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’.”

“Both were about defying the odds and putting it all on the line,” he added. He also recited the opening lines of Lose Yourself.

See the video here:

Recently Eminem sent spaghetti meal pots made by his mother for hospital workers in Detroit. A post on the medical facility’s Instagram account read: “Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”

The spaghetti pots featured the “Slim Shady” rapper’s logos at the bottom and were tagged with the words like “Thank you Frontline Caregivers”, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The name “Mom’s Spaghetti” comes from the lyrics to Eminem’s 2002 track “Lose Yourself”.

In December 2017, Eminem opened up a pop-up Mom’s Spaghetti food truck in Detroit, where he encouraged people to “come vomit up some spaghetti.”

