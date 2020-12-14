We’re past Game Of Thrones & its dialogue ‘Winter Is Coming’ for different reasons though. Game Of Thrones because the show is over, the dialogue because winter is here & so are we. From 365 Days to Indecent Proposal, we make a list of top 5 steamy movies on Netflix to maintain the balance.

Advertisement

5. All The Bright Places

After meeting each other, two people struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past. They discover that even the smallest moments can mean something.

Starring: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith.

4. Newness

In Los Angeles, two millennials navigating a social media-driven hookup culture begin a relationship that pushes both emotional and physical boundaries.

Advertisement

Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa.

3. Duck Butter

Wary of dishonesty in relationships, two young women embark on a 24-hour experiment on intimacy, but their romance flounders as the clock winds down.

Starring: Alia Shawkat, Laia Costa.

2. Indecent Proposal

For a million dollars, a billionaire proposes to Diana that they spend one night together. Her husband needs cash. Will she do it?

Starring: Robert Redford, Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson.

1. 365 Days

A woman falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.

Starring: Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

Share in the comments section below, which is the steamiest movie on Netflix & was there any film which you thought should be on the list but isn’t.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Discuss ‘Tejas’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube