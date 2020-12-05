Jimmy Fallon is one such man who manages to bring out the best from everyone. This time it is the former U.S President Barack Obama, who has been making the media rounds recently in support of his new book A Promised Land.

Advertisement

Do you want to know what happened when Obama met Madonna for the first time? Well, continue reading further to hear about this fun story.

Advertisement

On Friday, Barack Obama’s promotional blitz brought him to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a sneak peek at Obama’s appearance, Jimmy recalls how the then-president kept things cool and professional when he was introduced to a flirty Madonna.

“We went over to see Madonna… she was very flirty, she’s very s*xy, and she was like, ‘Hello, hi,'” Jimmy Fallon recalled. “And you go, all business, ‘Hello. Pleasure to meet you.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right. That’s the way Michelle would be like — that’s right. That’s how you do it,'” added Jimmy.

“Don’t think that you elected a fool,” Obama joked. “I knew how to handle my business.”

Jimmy Fallon also reminisced about the two times that Barack Obama performed “Slow Jam the News” for the show, revealing that he was a lot more relaxed during his 2016 appearance than he was the first time he did it four years earlier.

“I saw a different President Obama the second time around,” Fallon said, recollecting Obama singing a few lines from Rihanna. “That is a jam,” Obama remarked, “and I know that jam well.”

Well, we are absolutely excited to see the two gel like a house on fire in the show. We are sure that most of you cannot wait for it. But till then, check out the video of how Jimmy talks about Barack Obama meeting Madonna for the first time below:

Must Read: Shawn Mendes Loved Camila Cabello Years Before Dating Her? Singer Reveals “I Had A Five-Year Warmup”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube