Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are without a doubt one of the cutest couples in Tinsel town currently. The lovebirds, who officially start dating in July 2019, have known each other for years before – the duo first met in 2014. But did you know, Shawn developed feelings for her since the first time they met?

Advertisement

During a recent interview, where he was speaking about his documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ singer made the revelation that he didn’t do anything as he feared rejection from his co-singer. Read on.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Access Hollywood, Shawn Mendes opened up about loving girlfriend Camila Cabello for five years before actually asking her out. He said, “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence. I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!”

Shawn Mendes even opened up about creating a ‘dramatic’ song because he heard rumours of Camila Cabello have feelings for a guy. He said, “I was 16 years old, writing my second album, and I had heard through the grapevine that she had feelings for some guys. I’m talking feelings – they are not hanging out, there is nothing going on. Then I go and write a song that’s like “Darling, I’m not trying to ruin your happiness but don’t you know I’m the only one for you?”

He added, “People are listening to these songs where I’m being so dramatic but it based out something that may not even be true. That’s a dramatic songwriter inside of me.” (laugh)

Via an Instagram post recently, Camila Cabello revealed what she learned about love by dating Shawn Mendes. She wrote, “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you. I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself.”

Aren’t these two just #couplegoals!

Also, Shawn Mendes’ ‘Wonder: The Experience’ Livestream Benefit Concert airing Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ET.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Goes Topless For A Photoshoot, Talks About Her ‘Not A Fairy Tale’ Experience With Liam Hemsworth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube