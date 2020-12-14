There has been no major release at the worldwide box office ever since Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet released in August and September. Even though the film has done a major part of its business already, it’s the lack of competition that’s making it continue collecting in bits and pieces.

In fact, the sci-fi biggie released in India on Dec 4th and that has also boosted its overall business by a little margin. The film has collected 9 crores approx in India in 10 days. As far as the worldwide update is concerned, the latest is that Tenet has done an overall business of $361.3 million.

As per Box Office Mojo, Tenet has done a business of $57.8 million in the US while in other countries it has collected $303.5 million. Some of the major contributors are China ($66.6 million), Japan ($25.6 million), UK ($23.4 million), France ($22.9 million), Germany ($19.7 million) and others.

Now talking about ranks, the film has already emerged 3rd highest grosser of 2020 worldwide, now it has shown a considerable jump in the all-time chart. After the latest jump in collections, Tenet has crossed Fast & Furious (2009) which is the 4th part of big Hollywood action franchise. The Vin Diesel, Paul Walker & Gal Gadot starrer had done a business of $360.3 million 11 years back and now Tenet has edged it out to become 370th highest grosser of all time.

The next possible targets of the film are Monster Hunt 2 ($361.6 million), The Hangover Part III ($362 million) and Ocean’s Twelve ($362.7 million).

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles. The film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

