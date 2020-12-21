During winters we prefer sitting by a warm fire or maybe the heater and having some hot chocolate and reading a book under the blanket. But why do you want to do the same thing every time? Today we bring you some hot, steamy titles available on Amazon Prime Video India that is sure to raise the mercury level in your room.

Advertisement

From The Girl Next Door to Eurotrip, we bring you five steamy movies that are available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video India. Check them out!

The Girl Next Door

Advertisement

This 2004 rom-com, starring Emile Hirsch, Elisha Cuthbert, Timothy Olyphant, James Remar and others, is about a high school senior who falls the girl next door, who turns out to be a former p*rnographic actress. Well, when a teenage and p*rn are put together what happens is sure to get sizzling hot. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.7

Eurotrip

This 2004 s*x comedy starring Scott Mechlowicz, Jacob Pitts, Michelle Trachtenberg, Travis Wester, and Jessica Boehrs is about an American teenager Scott (Mechlowicz )travelling through with his best friend Cooper (Pitts) and twins Jenny and Jamie (Trachtenberg and Wester). What happens in Europe should definitely stay there if the and you will know why after watching Eurotrip. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6

SPREAD a.k.a. TOYBOY

Starring Ashton Kutcher and Anne Heche in the lead, this 2009 s*x comedy film starring is about a man who loves getting into meaningless flings and s*xual relationships. It all goes for a toss when he finds his perfect someone, but she isn’t falling under his spell and karma is a b*tch. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.8

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (Unrated)

The second film in the American Pie franchise, this 2006 s*x comedy follows Erik Stifler’s (John White) journey as he gets a free pass by his girlfriend (Jessy Schram) to run a mile naked. Add in a ton of uninhibited sorority girls, friends and alcohol and this film will definitely make December a lot more hotter. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.2.

Wild Things 2

Directed by Jack Perez, this 2004 erotic thriller stars Susan Ward, Leila Arcieri, Isaiah Washington and Linden Ashby. The second film in the Wild Thing film series, Wild Things 2, is a great suspense flick filled with tons of s*x and deceit. It follows a young Brittney Havers (Ward) who plans on killing quite a number of people to get the money she wants. The film has an IMDb rating of 4.6

Let us know in the comments, which Amazon Prime Video steamy movie you will be watching soon.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Low-Key Christmas Plans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube