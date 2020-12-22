A film like Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, is all about empowering woman and showing them they can do what they put their mind too. And it seems like the director followed it to the ‘T’!

As per the director’s confession recently, she threatened DC of walking out of the film over issues of not being paid equally as the male directors. She even revealed that her male counterparts got paid seven times more than she did for the first Wonder Woman film. Read all she said below.

During an appearance on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Patty Jenkins revealed she almost walked off the set of Wonder Woman 1984 over a pay dispute. The director said she wasn’t being paid equal to what her male colleagues were. She shared, “I totally did [come close to walking away].”

Patty Jenkins added, “I started to walk away. I was going to walk away. I even said, ‘I would be happy to go to another studio and make a quarter as much because it’s not a sequel on principle. No problem.”

She continued, “It’s interesting as someone who never made any profit in my career up until Wonder Woman, that I was always at peace with it. I was like, ‘Hey I get it.’ But now I was like, ‘Listen, I never made any money in my career because you always had the leverage and I didn’t.’ But now the shoe is on the other foot so it’s time to turn the tables.”

Patty Jenkins added that her male counterparts even got paid seven times more than she did in the first superhero movie. She also mentioned that in Wonder Woman 1984, they still got paid more than her.

Jenkins also mentioned, “It was an easy fight to say, ‘This can’t be. It super can’t be. And it really can’t be on ‘Wonder Woman.’ It was an interesting thing to do, but it was an easy thing to do in the fact I was dead serious.” She added, “If I can’t be victorious in this regard, then I’m letting everyone down. And if not me, who? So it became something I became very, very, very passionate about.”

And her threat paid off! The cheque she finally received made Patty the highest-paid female director in Hollywood at the time.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot will have paid previews from December 23 (5 pm onwards) in India. It will get a full release from December 24.

