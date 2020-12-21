Wonder Woman 1984 released in 32 foreign markets this weekend including China, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and others. However, the result has been lacklustre. The Gal Gadot starrer was always supposed to be affected by the pandemic situation, but the numbers are lower than even limited expectations.

The Patty Jenkins directorial superhero film sequel collected $18.8 million in China in its opening weekend. This is very low considering the first part did a business of $38 million in the first weekend in China. In fact, a film like Tenet which also released amid pandemic collected $30 million in China. The performance of Wonder Woman 1984 was expected to be better than the Christopher Nolan directorial but instead, it has touched a new low.

As per Variety, the Warner Bros film has collected $3.6 million in Taiwan, $2 million in Thailand, $1.7 million in Brazil, and $1.6 million in Mexico and Japan. The total overseas business of the film so far is $38.5 million.

Wonder Woman 1984 is releasing in the US and India in the upcoming weekends and it will be interesting to see how the film performs in these markets. In the US, the chances will be very dull because the country is going through the worst time of the pandemic. Also, it’s a hybrid release here and the viewers will have an option to watch the film on HBO Max.

The film stars Gal Gadot in lead along with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and others.

Recently Patty Jenkins said that she is hoping to use Wonder Woman 1984, to add to the conversation on how each of us can discover the hero within. “I hope that people come to the film and love it, of course. But I also hope that everyone gets something more out of it as well,” Jenkins said.

“I want it to be a great time and a great superhero film experience, but I also hope to use our film to add to the conversation in this world about how each of us can find the hero within. That’s what this world needs, so I’m so happy to get to be a part of that thought process,” she added.

