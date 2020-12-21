Fitness and wellness expert Hilaria Baldwin three months ago gave birth to son Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas. The 36-year-old influencer took to Instagram and flaunted her post-baby body as she shared a photo of herself holding son Edu. Her husband Alec Baldwin also shared the picture on his Instagram handle.

Hilaria shared the picture with a caption, “Post bath, getting ready for the day photo by Carmen. Can’t stop smelling this baby! I know I told you guys the other day about the lavender @waxelene ointment cream I developed with waxelene. I’ve been using it on Edu and all my children, as well as my postpartum body. We have used waxelene for longer than we’ve had children — I’m so excited that I got the opportunity to create something new with them. Ps: Edu’s outfit belonged to my other boys…Alec says he looks like a tomato — Rafa says he looks like a ‘Christmas miracle’…I’m with Rafa.”

Take a look at the picture below:

Alec Baldwin, who is currently quarantining at the guest house near their 18th-century farmhouse in East Hampton also promptly reposted the lingerie-clad picture on Instagram. He shared the picture with the caption: ‘Oh, no…’

Meanwhile,62-year-old Oscar nominee and Hilaria welcomed the birth of their fifth child in September. Sharing the happy news on Instagram with a picture, she captioned it, “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier.”

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria are proud parents to Romeo Alejandro David, two, Leonardo Ángel Charles, four, Rafael Thomas, five, and the couple’s daughter Carmen Gabriela, seven. The actor was previously married to Kim Basinger with whom, he has 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

The newest addition to the Baldwin family comes after the couple endured a heartbreaking miscarriage last year. Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she was devasted at the loss of her unborn daughter just four months into her pregnancy in November 2019.

What do you think about Hilaria Baldwin flaunting her post-baby body? Let us know in the comments.

