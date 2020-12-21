Tom Cruise and his highly anticipated film Mission Impossible 7 has been making news mostly due to its leaks. A couple of months ago, a bike stunt video was leaked from the shoot. Then, after a few days, the actor shooting over a train was out. Now, a few days back, leaked audio featuring Tom’s f-bomb went viral.

As per the clip, Cruise is heard shouting at MI 7‘s crew for breaking COVID-19 rules. Spanning for around two and a half minutes, the audio clip has lots of f-bombs. As per the audio shared by The Sun, the actor is heard saying, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf*ckers.”

Now, reacting to this, actress Leah Remini has said that it’s nothing but a publicity stunt. Taking to The Underground Bunker blog, she wrote, “Tom Cruise does not care about the families of his crew; this is all for publicity. Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mind-blowing. I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power to address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person.”

“Tom Cruise seems to think that Hollywood is incapable of making films without his help. Saying such a thing indicates the godlike figure Tom believes he is, and what he is told by Scientology. The reality is, anyone who is working in Hollywood today is working under strict COVID guidelines. Anyone who is working knows this. Tom Cruise is not dictating how films are being made, even if he seems to think so.”

Leah Remini also added that Cruise is an abusive person in reality, and she’s witnessed his real life.

