Tom Cruise seems to be in the best form these days. Shooting for his upcoming film Mission Impossible 7, the actor is grabbing all eyeballs these days. Recently his clip from the sets released where he was schooling the crew members for being careless about COVID-19 safety measures. But, today the actor is in the news for his love life, which seems to be blossoming too on the sets.

The actor is reportedly dating his co-star, Hayley Atwell. Yea yea! We know this may come as a surprise to all his fans. But, cupid can strike anyone anytime, right? Well, continue reading further for more details.

According to The Sun, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell “grew close” while filming scenes together. “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one,” a source told the paper. “Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable.”

Mission: Impossible 7 was meant to begin filming in Europe in February, but was delayed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Tom and Hayley didn’t actually start getting to work on the movie until September, and they’ve been hard at work ever since. Tom and Hayley appears to be heating up off-camera, though, as paparazzi photos even caught them holding hands in between takes.

Tom Cruise has been extremely private about his love life since his split from Katie Holmes in 2012, but he was previously in some very high-profile relationships. His first marriage was to Mimi Rogers in 1987, but they split three years later. Tom met Nicole Kidman while filming Days of Thunder in 1990 and they struck up a romance, tying the knot on Christmas Eve of that year. The pair wound up adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, together.

Unfortunately, Tom and Nicole’s marriage eventually fizzled out, and they divorced in 2001. After the breakup, he dated Penelope Cruz for a few years before finding love with Katie in 2005. Tom and Katie welcomed a daughter, Suri Cruise, in April 2006, and tied the knot in December of that year. Katie filed for divorce in June 2012.

Since then, Tom Cruise has been linked to a number of women but has not gone public with any relationship. For now, that seems to be the case with Hayley, as well. What do you think about this relationship?

