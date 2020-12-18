Brad Pitt has featured several times in Forbes highest-paid actor’s list so we were wondering how much he is worth and where he spends it. What better day to discuss that than on the actor’s birthday? Well, as per reports the actor’s estimated net worth as of 2020 is close to $300 million.

Isn’t that huge? Well, with such a big balance the expenditure too is on a high, and it is evident from the many properties, charities and vehicles the actor owns along with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. So scroll down and have a look at some of the most expensive things Brad Pitt owns or has invested in.

Dream Family Yacht – $322 Million

Everyone dreams of sailing across the oceans in comfort, preferably on their own yacht – and Brad Pitt is living it. The Moneyball actor along with then partner, Angelina Jolie purchased a $322 million yacht. While this is no small amount, the couple paid an additional $200,000 to customize the décor to their taste.

Jolie-Pitt Foundation – $41.1 Million

While the actor spent a whopping amount on a yacht, he wasn’t far behind spending some of the money he made on doing good. During their time together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. A foundation reported revenue of $41.1 million between 2006 and 2016 (the period they were together) – all of which was donated by the couple.

Besides the foundation, Pitt has also made other charitable contribution including building homes after hurricane Katrina, Global Action for Children charity ($100,000), donations to a clinic in Ethiopia to help fight health epidemics ($2 million) and much more.

Villa in Italy –$41 Million

Brad Pitt, with then-wife, Angeline, brought a Château in France for a staggering $41 million. The place spans 18,000 square foot and includes its own vineyard, home theatre as well as swimming pools.

Château Miraval in France- $35 Million

Another property Brad Pitt purchased with then-wife Angeline Jolie is the Château Miraval in Southern France. The couple bought the property in 2008 for $35 Million. The duo even exchanged their wedding vows at this home in an intimate and beautiful ceremony in 2014. This property also has a vineyard.

From here, the then couple even launched their own wine, Miraval Rose.

House in West London – $16.18 Million

During the filming of World War Z in London, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie rented a beautiful house in West London. The couple paid for $48,540 for the month they stayed at the place. But, it seems the couple enjoyed the place a tad bit too much as the very next year they purchased it. It’s reported Pitt shelled out a whopping $16.18 Million for the Whornes Place mansion.

Haunted Mansion, Califonia – $1.7 Million

Before you point out, this isn’t exactly that expensive – well in comparison to the other things he purchased – let us point out that he paid $1.7 million for this place in 1994. This spooky mansion was earlier owned by actress Cassandra Peterson who featured in the movie Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The actor till date owns the place even with reports of it being haunted.

BMW Hydrogen 7 – $118,000

While the cost of this vehicle isn’t as much as his yacht or houses, it still pretty expensive. Who exactly is the owner of the sleek wheel is unknown, but Brangelina spent $118,000 for the at the BMW Hydrogen 7 back in 2007. The couple used it to make an entry for the premiere of Ocean’s Thirteen.

Besides these buys and investments, Brad Pitt has also spent $1 million on rings for himself and Angelina Jolie. His engagement ring to Jolie, a custom made emerald cut diamond piece, cost half a million while their wedding bands are worth $250,000.

The actor has also spent $1 million on his wedding to ex-wife Jennifer Anniston, $3.1 million on a villa in Mallorca, Spain, a mansion with Angeline in New Orleans for 3.5 million and more.

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt!

