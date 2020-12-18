The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the release of the much-awaited superhero flick, Wonder Woman 1984, but it is now here – with a bang! The Patty Jenkins’ directorial, starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, has released in select theatres. It will stream on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

While the world is happy with the film (check out the early reviews), the lead actress is ecstatic as the promo of the movie has featured on the world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa.

Sharing the video of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 lighting up the building, Burj Khalifa wrote on Instagram, “#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas on December 17. Book your tickets now at @reelcinemas! #WW84”

Before featuring on the Burj Khalifa, Gal Gadot spoke to Arab News about the special occasion. She said, “I’m so excited! Please take a photo and send it. I saw the model of what it should be looking like and it’s insane. I’m so, so honored.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 star also thanked the people of Dubai for giving her the chance to appear on the iconic structure. Expressing her wishes to visit the UAE as soon as she’s able to, she said, “I would love to (visit Dubai) and I wish all of you guys happy holidays and I wish you all health and happiness.”

Gal Gadot also stressed the cultural significance of the character. She revealed that having a hero like Wonder Woman projected onto the Burj Khalifa, lets young people looking up at the image know that there is no limit to what they can become themselves.

She said, “I realized the power of these movies. I’m a big believer that when you see it, you think you can be it, and then you become it. I didn’t have the opportunity to see all of these strong female characters (growing up). Now I’m seeing the way that it affects my daughters, and also boys and men, and all different type of people. It’s so powerful, and it’s so strong, and I feel very grateful that I have the opportunity to be a part of this.”

Apart from Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.

