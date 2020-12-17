Now, it was a known fact that Justice League: Snyder Cut aimed for a release in 2021 but when? Well, that’s what the showrunner Zack Snyder himself has confirmed while replying to a user. This has been requested by the franchise’s fans since it was announced that Snyder’s version of the film is up and alive.

Releasing in four one-hour episodic format, Snyder Cut unites superheroes such as Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Joss Whedon did the same back in 2017, but we’re set to see an alternate version with the similar cast.

In the latest development, Zack Snyder confirmed that Justice League: Snyder Cut is all set to come in March next year. While answering a fan on the social media, Snyder said he hopes to “wipe that [theatrical] version out of existence with what you see in March.”

Check out the tweet below:

Zack Snyder has confirmed Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March! pic.twitter.com/MnoIvmVEfe — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) December 17, 2020

He was recently asked if he would use anything from Joss Whedon’s version of the same film. To which he said, he would “destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn’t photograph. That is a f—ing hard fact. I’d blow the f—ing thing up.”

With around 150 minutes of ‘unseen’ Justice League footage in Snyder’s Cut, here’s what Zack Snyder said while streaming on Vero, “I am looking at the actual visual effects shots because the cut is locked, so I’m just looking at these shots every day as they come in. It’s really exciting, and I’m excited for you guys to see the giant amount of movie that you have coming your way in 2021 [on] HBO Max. Don’t forget, it is probably solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage in this movie, I would imagine. Something like that. So yeah, that’s gonna be fun for everyone to experience this for the first time.”

