Tom Cruise has been making headlines for a while now. Ever since his furious rant on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 went viral, the 58-year-old actor is grabbing the attention of his fans across the globe. Reportedly, he’s ‘Winding up the film’ early post the incident.

Yesterday, we reported that after Tom’s rant went viral on the internet, five crew members had quit the film.

According to The Sun, Tom Cruise is flying in his private jet to Dubai in order to spend Christmas with his son Connor (25). A source close to the publication revealed, “It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough.”

The source continued, “Tom has decided he’s ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Dubai over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son. It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while.”

The Top Gun actor shares two adopted kids Connor and Isabella (27) with ex-wife, Nicole Kidman whose custody he retained after they separated back in 2001. The two have been raised in the Church of Scientology.

Meanwhile, five crew members have quit after Tom Cruise once again erupted on Tuesday, following his first rant. An unnamed source has said to the publication, “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

In the two-and-a-half minute tirade, the actor had threatened to fire crew members who don’t abide by the Covid-19 protocols on the set. Reportedly, he has spent personal money on putting together safety measures. He has also arranged a cruise ship in which crew members can isolate themselves.

In the leaked clip, Tom Cruise can be heard saying, “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m***********s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

