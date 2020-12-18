Here is a piece of the big news of Wonder Woman aka Gal Gadot fans. The actress has revealed that she also had problems with Joss Whedon on the set of the controversial Justice League. She also participated in the recently concluded investigation on the matter. For the unversed, Joss stepped in the shoes of Zack Snyder after the latter had to leave the movie in between owing to a family tragedy.

Earlier this year, Gal Gadot’s co-star Ray Fisher came out and accused Joss Whedon of toxic behaviour while working on the project. The actor also claimed that Geoff Johns and Jon Berg didn’t do anything while this was happening

In a conversation with The Los Angeles Times, the Wonder Woman 1984 star opened up that she also had an ugly encounter with Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League. She said, “I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth. I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

Speaking about the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on theatres and HBO Max, Gal Gadot said, “Before the pandemic, I would’ve flipped out and had a tantrum and fought super hard. But in pandemic times, you just don’t know. I hope that, once the pandemic is over, all these wonderful big movies with great filmmakers and stars will go to theatres. I can’t see studios making tentpole movies just for the streamers because it’s a 360 experience to go to a theatre and experience that. I certainly hope that, once the pandemic is over, things will go back on track.”

Well, what’s your take on Gal Gadot’s statements? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

