The rumour mill designated to Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is churning so hard that it is giving out speculations at a smashing speed. While the numerous casting speculations have been easy to keep track of, the most recent update has something big to offer. If the latest dash of the grapevine is to go by, the third instalment in the franchise is rumoured to rope in none other than Jared Leto for a cameo. Read on to know more about this update right below.

As we all already know, looking at the casting coupe of Spider-Man 3, it looks like one big Spidey party. With Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland donning their respective suits in their timelines and their arch enemies also making their way to the sequel, it is a big affair. Amid all these names, one more to pop up is that of our newly reprised Joker, Mr Leto.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Marvel who are planning to make Spider-Man 3 one giant monster of a film, has planned to bring Jared Leto on board for a cameo. The studio wants the actor to play Morbius. For the unversed, Morbius is a living vampire who entered the MCU as a villain. Mainly associated with Spider-Man, with time he became an anti-hero.

Meanwhile, in Spider-Man 3, Jamie Foxx is confirmed to play Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch is reprising Doctor Strange. Along with them, speculations have a list of characters making come back. It includes ctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Tom Hardy’s Venom, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy.

While on that, talking about the 3 Spider-Mans in Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland is already on board. The reports last week has that Andrew Garfield has already signed the dotted lines and Tobey Maguire is expected to do the same soon. Later we even saw Tobey walking in for fittings and fans across the globe went crazy over the update.

As for Jared Leto, the actor is playing Joker in Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. It is said that he will be sporting a never seen before Joker look and fans are already anticipated to see the same.

