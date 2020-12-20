Every Jim Carrey fan must be disheartened today after the actor shared the bittersweet news that he will no longer be playing the role of President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. He shared this news through a tweet from his social media handle and also promised that there is “a long list” of contenders ready to take his place.

Ever since this announcement came, fans are just wondering two things that why did he quit and who will replace him? We know even you want all these answers, and well, we are here to give you all that you need. Continue reading further to know more.

The final episode of Saturday Night Live for the tumultuous year that was 2020 started with both the hot topic of the day and the hot topic of the month: who would take over the role of President-Elect Joe Biden on the late-night sketch comedy series and the COVID-19 vaccine, respectively. The episode aired just hours after Jim Carrey shared the news that his stint as Biden was only set to be six weeks and therefore he would not be continuing through the rest of the 46th season of the late-night NBC sketch comedy series. Check out his post below:

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

After much speculation on social media throughout the day, Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat replaced Jim Carrey and took on the politician, appearing in the Dec. 19 cold open sketch. Beck Bennett became Vice President Mike Pence, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Kenan Thompson as Dr Ben Carson and guest star Maya Rudolph as Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

“Season 46 is now looking for their new 46. Lorne and the producers loved Jim in the role of Joe Biden and always expected that they were only going to have him for a limited time,” a source exclusively told HollywoodLife after the news of Jim’s departure made headlines.

So what do you think of Alex Moffat replacing Jim Carrey as Joe Biden in Saturday Night Live?

