Hollywood isn’t a new place for former One Direction singer Harry Styles, but films definitely are. Film sets are the new things the singer is exploring at the moment and according to the reports, ‘he’s a big hit’.

Wonder Woman fame Chris Pine has some wonderful things to say about the actor. Harry is Chris’ co-star in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling. Chris is stunned by how professional Harry has been on the sets of the film. He also labels him as ‘off-the-charts cool’.

In his conversation with ET online, Chris Pine said, “Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He’s one of the most professional people I’ve ever met.”

Chris Pine also said that Harry Styles “couldn’t be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He’s off-the-charts cool.” He went on to speak about how he has been lucky to work with such a great cast.

He added, “It’s a great cast. You know, life is short, so hopefully, you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I’ve been really, really lucky in that regard.”

Little Women fame Florence Pugh also plays a pivotal role in the film. The story of Don’t Worry Darling is described as a “psychological thriller which is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert”. Apart from Chris Pine and Harry Styles, it also stars KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Humans actress Gemma Chan.

