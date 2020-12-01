Harry Styles ain’t just a singer, actor or an angel but also a wingman. Yes, don’t believe us; hear it from the horse’s mouth itself, Nick Kroll. The actor recently appeared at Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and revealed the details about her proposal to c.

But can you guess, who was the first person to know about Nick Kroll’s proposal to Lily Knowg? It was none other than Harry Styles. In fact, he also sent flowers for the couple later. Isn’t he just the cutest? Yeah.

Kroll revealed that he told Harry, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh during the table read of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling. “I was at the table read with them, and I knew I wanted to propose, and I hadn’t really been able to talk to anybody. I sorta ran through some ideas with them,” Nick said.

Nick Kroll added, “I was just spitballing with Flo and H-Bomb, and Olivia. We were all just sorta chatting about it.”

Kroll hid the engagement ring in a bouquet of flowers and when Lily Kwong finally discovered it, she said ‘Yes’. “We were getting ready to call our parents and take a picture and all that stuff, and Harry Styles texted me to be like, ‘Have you done it yet? What’s going on?'” he added. “So Harry Styles was the first person to know that we were getting married, before my parents, before Lily’s parents, before anybody. Harry was the first person to know, and he gave us his blessing, and it meant the world.”

He then revealed that the Watermelon Sugar singer sent them flowers and said, “When we got married in Big Sur, he sent us a huge bouquet of flowers. Just so lovely and kind. He doesn’t know this yet, but he is now going to be the guardian of all of our children.”

Aww, how sweet of Nick Kroll to say that. What are your views on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

