Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan have one of those rare friendships that everyone is jealous of. They chill together and made music together. Over the years, we have seen the Stitches singer and the One Direction member showered each other with love and support. Now fans got yet another opportunity to get a glimpse of their friendship.

The Wonder singer shared a video on Instagram, where the two singers were sen sending love to Shawn’s girlfriend Camila Cabello. He also shared a few pics on Instagram. At the start of the short clip, Shawn informs “It’s Camilla,” followed by Niall said, ” We love you, Camila,” sitting on the other end of the table.

Shawn Mendes once again said, “We love you, Camila,” after the 1D star before cutting off the clip. In the other videos in the post, shows Shawn ride with his puppy, brew coffee and shows a table spread of his album. Sharing some pictures and videos he captioned, “One-stop photo drop friends, puppies and coffee. All the good things.” Take a look at the post below:

After Shawn Mendes shared the post on Instagram, fans showered them with love. Fans also took to the comment section to beg the duo to collaborate. A user wrote, “don’t be shy and drop a collab with niall,” while another user wrote, “shawn and niall pls collab.”

Another fan dropped a comment on the post, “WHERE IS UR SONG WITH NIALL,” and another online user wrote, “COLLAB WITH NIALL FOR GOD SAKES.”

Previously, Camila Cabello took to Instagram a heartfelt note for her partner Shawn Mendes. In her note, she wrote, “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you- I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself.”

Known for songs like Havana, Liar, and Shameless, Camila also wrote, “It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday. It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection. I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love.”

