Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish recently grabbed headlines not for her music but for wearing a tank top. Yes, you read that right. Her ditching the usual baggy clothes and saying yes to a tank top and comfy shorts was a topic of discussion on the internet. There were rumours of her being pregnant and even that she is worshipping Satan. But the most trending debate was about her gaining weight. Billie has now decided to reply to the trolls and below is what she exactly has to say.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Billie walked out in front of the paps in a beige tank top and a pair of comfy shorts. Almost no make and sliders paired with socks completed her look. This was a version of Eilish no one had ever seen, at least anyone from netizens. Soon there was a loud buzz about the singer gaining weight and getting fat.

Advertisement

Now in an interview with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish has opened up on the row. The singer just has to say that it’s her and people just didn’t know how she looks under her baggy clothes. She explains how that day the mercury touched 110 degrees and thus the attire. She shunned the rumour.

Billie Eilish said, “There’s this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110-degree day in a tank top. And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat! And I’m like, ‘Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!’ So that’s the most current (rumour).”

Billie Eilish is one of the celebrities who has spoken about body shaming and how it affects a person. In her interview with Dazed in April, she expressed how she started wearing baggy clothes due to body insecurities but later started to enjoy the style. “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a sh*t,” Eilish said, adding, “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why?” She had said.

More power to you Billie Eilish!

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Glimpses Of Her Baby Bump; Zayn Malik Steals The Limelight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube