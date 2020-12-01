Millie Bobby Brown has tasted success at a very young age in her career. The beauty rose to fame with her stint as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She is also seen in many famous projects like Enola Holmes, Godzilla amongst others. But things aren’t always as appealing. Something similar happened when a fan publicly harassed the 16-year-old actress.

It all happened when Millie stepped out of her house for Christmas shopping. She was accompanied by her mother when a fan recognized her and asked if she can take a video of the Stranger Things star.

Millie Bobby Brown shared the entire incident in a black and white video on her Instagram. She could be heard recalling, “She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us. I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

But even after Millie Bobby Brown denied the request, the fan kept shooting her. She narrated, “I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'”

The video then witnessed Millie break down as she continued, “She said, ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’ It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful.”

The actress then mentioned how thankful she was for the place she has achieved in life. But also questioned her rights. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming… Where are my rights to say no?” Brown asked.

Millie Bobby Brown concluded her video saying, “You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. It’s just manners.”

