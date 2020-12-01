Who doesn’t remember the 2004 hit teen comedy Mean Girl starring Lindsay Lohan? After the success of the first part, the film was rebooted in 2011 and starred Meaghan Martin, Jennifer Stone, Maiara Walsh, Nicole Gale Anderson. Now, Lindsay had revealed that a part three might soon be on its way.

Not only that, but the actress also said she would be honoured to be part of the sequel of the 2004 film. Read on to know more.

During an appearance on mom Dina Lohan‘s podcast, Listen to Me, The OG Mama D Podcast with Dina Lohan & Chanel Omari, Lindsay Lohan spoke about the much the awaited sequel to the 2004 hit high school girl drama Mean Girls. She said, “I mean, I know that they’re going to do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it.”

Lindsay Lohan also opened up about her recent virtual reunion with the Mean Girls cast. She revealed, “Obviously it was really fun to do…they didn’t air part of this, but it felt like it was, we’d all just seen each other the day before. It still feels like we know each other so well, because we spend so much time with each other and we discussed how it’s been working with each other. That it’s been so continuous over the years. That it’s, it feels like we’re all still good friends, which was really nice to catch up with everyone. So that was really fun!”

While on the podcast, The Parent Trap actress also spoke about her Broadway aspirations. She said, “I would definitely consider Broadway. I mean, I did Speed The Plow in the West End in London. So we were talking about bringing that to Broadway off-Broadway and I’m not sure what happened with it, but I would definitely do

Broadway. I love the amazing triple-threat – sing dance act!”

Lohan also opened up about wanting her mom on Dancing With The Stars! She said, “My mom needs to be on DWTS. And I want to go cheer her on. Oh, I’m going to cry. That would be like my dream to see her on Dancing With the Stars…she would do so well, if not win. Yeah. I mean, she’s a champ. She was a dancer, her whole life, you know, she was a ballerina!”

