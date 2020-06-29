Stranger Things: Did You Know? Millie Bobby Brown AKA Eleven Was Supposed To DIE In Season 1!

Stranger Things is one of the most successful teenage dramas on Netflix. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder amongst others – the show is set for its finale season. As revealed by Gaten Matarazzo and David Harbour, the shoot is currently halted due to coronavirus. However, this latest detail regarding Eleven has left us shook. Did you at all know she was supposed to die in Season 1?

Yes, you heard that right. Stranger Things makers, The Duffer Brothers, had plans to kill Millie’s character. The entire series witnessed Eleven saving her friends – Will (Noah Schnapp), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and their families against the Demogorgon. Something similar was planned for the end of season 1.

The Duffer Brothers themselves revealed about Eleven’s fate. They released a companion book to Netflix’s Stranger Things. It revealed some unknown facts about the previous seasons of the show. Millie Bobby Brown was supposed to die saving her friends’ lives.

“Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was going to sacrifice herself to save the day. That was always the end game,” revealed the Stranger Things creator in the book.

However, owing to Millie’s acting capabilities and the craze around the sequel, they changed their plans. “But once we realised that the show was potentially going to go on longer than one season, we needed to leave it more up in the air, because deep down we knew the show just wouldn’t really work without Eleven. And at that point, we knew how special Millie was. If there was going to be more Stranger Things, Eleven had to come back,” The Duffer Brothers added.

Just not Millie Bobby Brown but Steve, played by Joe Keery was also supposed to die.

