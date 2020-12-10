Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is without any single doubt a hotbed of speculations right now. The casting coup for the same has become one of the biggest news makers. After the reports that Andrew Garfield has already signed the dotted line is the news today. Joining the already long list of cast reportedly is now Charlie Cox who is set to reprise Daredevil in the Spidey film. Yes, you read that right, below is all you need to know about this exciting update. Read on.

Spider-Man 3 is all set to be a reunion of sorts. The thought that the film will feature Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in their respective Spidey characters is enough to prove that. Till now the grapevine has said that Andrew has already come On-board and Maguire is in the last phase to sign the dotted lines.

Making its way to the front page is the buzz today. As per We Got This Covered, Charlie Cox who played Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the Netflix series with the same name is all set to reprise his character in Spider-Man 3. The question that arises now is that the character belongs to Netflix, how will Marvel use it? As per the portal, the streaming giant who released the show 2 years ago did not give it a green signal again after that, and the contract for the same has already ended.

There are no more details about how Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be included in the storyline. Whether he will be in the Tom Holland universe or some other is also unclear. There are 3 Spider-Mans we are right now dealing with and only the makers can clear the doubts.

Meanwhile, alongside Charlie Cox, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina and Emma Stone are also confirmed to be reprising their roles as Mary Jane Watson, Dr. Otto Octavius and Gwen Stacy. Spider-Man 3 is surely getting bigger and we can’t wait to see how all of them will be placed together in the same film.

